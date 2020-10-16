Amazon’s offering Tommy Hilfiger apparel from $12 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater for $34.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $60, that’s matched with the all-time low. This sweater comes in an array of fun color options and can easily be layered for a stylish look. It also has ribbed cuffs and hem to help keep you warm and from moving throughout the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 500 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Men’s Cotton Quarter Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $36 and regularly is priced at $70. This pullover also come in several color options and will become a go-to for fall weather. It looks great with jeans for casual outings or joggers while lounging at home. Plus, you can layer the pullover under vests or jackets in cool weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide, including clearance items.

Our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger include:

