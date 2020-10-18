This highly-rated essential oil diffuser + humidifier is down to $24 (30% off)

- Oct. 18th 2020 10:52 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Changle Store via Amazon is offering the Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser for $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $34 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This oil diffuser is a great buy ahead of winter weather, as it provides humidifier functionality alongside being able to fill your space with essential oils. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

You can also save on an 18-piece assortment oil in various fragrances for $16.99 today. Down from $30, you’re looking at 43% in savings and a new all-time low. If you’re picking up the featured diffuser, this is a great add-on to complete the package. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Then hit up our home goods guide for other ways to save on everyday essentials and other ways to upgrade your space. Just this morning, we spotted a 30% discount on  these Bio Bidets from $25.

Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Propriety Singlefill technology delivers 12 hrs of everlasting scent from a single fill (1.5ml / 30-40 drops) up to 15 hrs in low mode, up to 10 hrs in high mode. Ultrasonic technology gently emits therapeutic mist below 30dB so as not to disturb your sleep, study, work or relaxation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go