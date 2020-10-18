This highly-rated essential oil diffuser + humidifier is down to $24 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Changle Store via Amazon is offering the Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser for $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $34 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This oil diffuser is a great buy ahead of winter weather, as it provides humidifier functionality alongside being able to fill your space with essential oils. Over 11,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

You can also save on an 18-piece assortment oil in various fragrances for $16.99 today. Down from $30, you’re looking at 43% in savings and a new all-time low. If you’re picking up the featured diffuser, this is a great add-on to complete the package. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Propriety Singlefill technology delivers 12 hrs of everlasting scent from a single fill (1.5ml / 30-40 drops) up to 15 hrs in low mode, up to 10 hrs in high mode. Ultrasonic technology gently emits therapeutic mist below 30dB so as not to disturb your sleep, study, work or relaxation

