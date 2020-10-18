Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV Edition sees $150 discount to a new low of $500

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the Insignia 70-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV for $499.99 shipped. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Upgrade your home theater with Insignia’s 70-inch 4K smart TV. Alongside its massive panel, there’s built-in Fire TV featues for watching all of your favorite streaming content and more. Plus, there’s Alexa control as well as three HDMI inputs. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

If you’re just looking to upgrade the guest room, going with Insignia’s 32-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV at $150 is a great alternative. It doesn’t pack the same home theater-worthy panel as the lead deal, but means you’ll make out for notably less than the going with the 70-inch model above.

While we’re talking home theater gear, you can currently upgrade to TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer at an Amazon all-time low of $107. That’s on top of this Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku TV at $170 and everything else in our home theater guide.

Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV features:

When it’s movie night, you want easy access to all your favorite streaming services in one place. With the Insignia 70″ Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV, you can watch thousands of movies, shows, channels and more with high clarity and up to 4K resolution. The TV comes equipped with an Alexa voice remote so you can easily navigate with just the sound of your voice. Pair with your Amazon Echo for a hands-free experience. You can also have peace of mind about your kids’ screen time with parental controls. This is the big screen that brings whole family together.

