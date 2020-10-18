Prime Day discounts return on latest MacBook Air from $850

Amazon offers the Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz8GB/256GB for $849.99 shipped. Final price is reflected at checkout. You’ll find the same price drop on the 512GB model at $1,149.99. Both deals equate to a $150 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of our Prime Day mention.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air arrives with an ultra-portable design and revamped Magic Keyboard. Inside you’ll find a 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. There’s also the new Touch ID sensor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 11-hours of battery life on this model, making it a suitable solution for creating content on-the-go.

Make the most of your savings today and add this 13-inch felt MacBook sleeve to your setup. It won’t add too much bulk and is available in a few different styles to match your preferences. I’m a big fan of the charcoal variant, which won’t pick up dirt and grime as easily when out and about.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals on iPads, accessories, and other essentials for your work from home setup.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers

