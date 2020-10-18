Get your coffee and Espresso game on with this Nespresso bundle at $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine bundled with some capsules for $119.99 shipped. Down from the $190 value that everything included would usually fetch, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Elevate your morning brew by bringing this Nespresso machine into your kitchen. Alongside just being able to brew coffee, there’s also the ability to enjoy Espresso that’s complemented by a built-in Aeroccino milk frother. Not to mention, you’ll be able take advantage if its one-touch brewing and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Included with the lead package, you’re also getting an assortment of 30 single cup capsules for kickstarting your brewing game. But if you’re looking to put the savings from today’s sale to work, grabbing another set at $33 is a perfect way to ensure you’re stocked up.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker features:

Nespresso introduces the VERTUO NEXT CLASSIC, the latest VERTUO Nespresso coffee maker with an all-new design and colors for the ultimate brewing experience. In addition to its original espressos, NESPRESSO VERTUO NEXT produces an extraordinary cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema, the signature of truly great cup of coffee.

