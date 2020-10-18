Upgrade your luggage with up to 50% off Samsonite gear and more from $110

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Samsonite and American Tourister Softside Luggage starting at $110 shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the 2-piece Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage for $159.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount and marks a new all-time low. This 2-piece luggage set delivers both a 20-inch carry on bag as well as a larger 25-inch spinner. Alongside smart fix buckles for helping tie down your luggage, there’s also an integrated USB passthrough port for adding a power bank into the mix. Over 405 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured set isn’t quite to your liking, be sure to shop the entire sale right here. You’ll find a variety of other bundles at up to 50% off from Samsonite, as well as American Tourister. So whether you’re looking for a more affordable package or want something a bit more capable, there are plenty of deals right here.

Samsonite Solyte DLX Luggage features:

20 inch Carry On (meets carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 25 inch Spinner. Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. FOUR MULTI-DIRECTIONAL double spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder

