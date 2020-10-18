Save 30% on Skillmatics educational games starting at $9, today only

- Oct. 18th 2020 9:20 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Skillmatics educational games by 30% with prices starting at $9 Prime shipped. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of games geared towards helping your kids with improving their logic skills and more. Regardless of how old your little one is, there’s a collection of educational way to keep them busy with ages ranging from 3-6 up to more advanced games for the older tikes. Everything carries 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Skillmatics deals include:

Or if it’s the LEGO kits you’re after for yourself or the little ones, we’re seeing a collection of Jurassic World, Star Wars, other sets from $9.

Skilmatics Sudoku Puzzles features:

Includes 6 double-sided activity mats, 1 Skilly Billy Dry Erase Marker, 1 duster cloth and 1 Skilly Billy Achievement Certificate – All the activity mats come with instructions which are easy to understand.

