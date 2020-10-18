TaoTronics ANC headphones, earbuds, and more up to 30% off at Amazon from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of TaoTronics headphones starting at $27.99 shipped. Our top pick is on the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $41.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Offering dual 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphone deliver active noise cancellation for blocking out he world around you when it’s time to focus. That’s on top of USB-C charging as well as up to 35-hour battery life and more. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other TaoTronics discounts:

Or if the TaoTronics brand isn’t doing it for you, we’re tracking a new all-time low on ONKYO’s new Hi-Res Bluetooth ANC headphones, which have dropped to $50.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Hybrid active noise cancellation technology with feed-forward and feedback ANC to reduce ambient noise up to 30dB for full music immersion. Turn on the ANC switch hear nothing but music– even in noisy environments such as in an office café train etc

