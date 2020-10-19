These solar-powered outdoor LED lights offer a combined 6,400-lumens for $19

Enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code M83L5NAJ at checkout. Normally retailing for $27, today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to add a bit of illumination to your yard for fall bonfires or evening outings, this is a fantastic way to do just that. Each light outputs 3,200-lumens of brightness, which is enough to shine across most yards with ease. There’s a built-in motion sensor that only turns the light on when it sees movement, saving its charge for when your yard needs light the most. Plus, no wires are required here, as the sun charges the internal battery during the day so it can run at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need some illumination in your yard but are wanting to save some cash? Well, this 2-pack of solar LED lights is a great choice. You’ll find that they don’t output the same amount of light as today’s lead deal, but still sport the built-in solar panels and motion sensors. Coming in at under $14.50 on Amazon, this is a fantastic alternative that saves you an additional $5.50 over today’s lead deal.

Ready to save on other green deals? Well, our daily roundup is the best place for that. Today, we’re tracking the Anker Powerhouse 200 solar generator at $196, rechargeable AAA eneloop batteries for under $30, and more.

Enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

