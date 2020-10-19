GAP Factory Cyber Fall Event takes 60% off sitewide: Deals from $10 shipped

The GAP Factory Fall Cyber Event takes 60% off sitewide, including new fall arrivals. Prices are as marked. GAP Factory is also offering an extra 50% off clearance with code GFBONUS. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders with promo code GFSHIP at checkout. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Slim Fit Jeans with GapFlex. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $24. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and they have a tapered hem to show off your shoes. The dark wash is perfect for fall and you can easily dress them up or down. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

