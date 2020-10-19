Bring the BBQ indoors with Ninja’s Foodi Grill for $113 (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $112.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $210, this model is currently on sale for $169 at Walmart in new condition and is now at the lowest price we can find. Amazon has the slightly more versatile dehydrator-ready AG301 model at $200 right now for comparison. This countertop cooker can sizzle and air fry at up to 500-degrees with surround searing and char-grilled marks included. It comes with a 4-quart crisping basket for oil-free air frying as well as a temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield, and cool-air zone to reduce smoke. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. More details below.

A solid alternative would fall to something like the Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler. But if the $79 price tag is still too steep, check out the T-fal Compact Smokeless Indoor Grill at $52.50. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon and will provide that proper indoor grill experience for about the half the price of today’s lead deal. Clearly you won’t be getting the dual function air fryer setup here, but it will get the job done otherwise.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more household and cookware deals including Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, these Anova sous vide cookers, and today’s Home Depot smart lock sale at up to 40% off.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology.

