All of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are starting the week off strong with solid offers on RPGs, virtual board games, learning apps for the kids, camera suites, and more. Just make sure you check out this Apple Gift Card promotion to redeem even lower prices. Highlights of this morning’s collection include Valleys Between, Neo Monsters, ProCam 7, GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer, The Game of Life 2, TurboScan Pro, Montessori abc 123, and Be Focused Pro, among others. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCam 7: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This by Tinrocket: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Toilet Paper Calculator PRO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Valleys Between :

Nurture a thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries of the valley. Grow a thriving, healthy world. Discover the endless challenges within the valley and find the elusive balance needed to sustain it. Swipe up and down to shape the land at your fingertips. Designed with intuitive controls to be easy to pick up and play. Relax and play at your own pace to craft your perfect world. Develop your skills with handcrafted goals, and unlock animals to populate your world. Each day is a new challenge as you play through the seasons and weather, including rain, snow, fog and more.

