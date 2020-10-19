Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Clock returns to a low of $39 shipped

- Oct. 19th 2020 5:06 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $80 and still goes for as much at Best Buy. Today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best we’ve tracked in new condition. Lenovo’s adorable Smart Clock is the perfect bedside table accessory. Tapping this smart display will snooze your alarm, meaning it functions similarly to an old-fashioned clock. Plus, it leverages Google Assistant to command your smart home, deliver voice controls, and more to your bedroom. There’s even a USB port on the back that charges at 500mA to ensure your phone is just as ready to go in the morning as you are. Rated 4.5/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we said that it was “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Prefer Amazon’s ecosystem of products? The previous-generation Echo Dot is currently available for $30 shipped at Amazon. There’s no built-in display or USB port here, though you’ll find Alexa baked-in, which might be a compelling reason to buy this over the Google Assistant-enabled speaker above.

Don’t forget that TP-Link’s dual outlet smart plug is down to a low of $18, saving you 40%. Plus, we’re tracking other great smart home deals priced from just $14, so be sure to swing by our earlier roundup for more info on how to cash-in on these deals.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

  • Wake up to customized sound and media alarms. See alarm suggestions and quickly set one up with voice or touch.
  • Check the display and see the weather, calendar, commute info, news and more. Just say “Hey Google”.
  • Connect seamlessly with your smart home devices, supports 30,000+ products and 3,500+ partners/brands.
  • Play your favorite music, audiobooks, radio and podcasts.

