Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off select styles including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Miu Miu, Vogue, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your sunglasses for a new season with the Oakley Holbrook style that’s marked down to $103. To compare, that’s 50% off the original rate and the best rate we’ve seen. This style is sporty and features a polarized lens to help you see clearly. Plus, the lens is scratch-resistant to help keep your sunglasses looking new for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!