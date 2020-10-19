Sylvania Smart and LED lighting Gold Box, as low as $.72/bulb, HomeKit outlet $20, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big variety of Sylvania lighting and Smart home solutions for as little as $.72/bulb. That’s one of the lowest per bulb prices we’ve seen on name-brand lighting. There’s a whole lot more in this Gold Box including the following standouts:

24-pack 8.5W Soft White 2700K 60W Equivalent LED bulbs: $17.35 ($.72/bulb) (57% off)

(57% off) 4-pack Wi-Fi smart bulbs: $24.49 (30% off)

(30% off) 18W plant grow lamp bulb: $11.89 (30% off)

(30% off) SMART+ Apple HomeKit Smart Plug: $20.29 (42% off)

(42% off) LED 10-foot dimmable Remote Control Light Strip: $20.99 (30% off)

(30% off) …and more!

SYLVANIA SMART+ Apple HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Apple HomeKit Outlet: Works with Apple homekit to support on and off capabilities

No hub required for set up: Immediately start controlling your plug with quick and easy set up using Bluetooth on your compatible Apple iOS device

Indoor Smart Plug in: Ideal for holiday decorations, fans, small Electronics, floor lamps, table lamps, and more. For indoor use only

Siri Voice Control: Ask Siri to turn your plug on and off

Extended features with required Home Hub: Use away from home control to create schedules to automatically turn your plug on and off at designated times (Using compatible Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad)

