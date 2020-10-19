The #1 best-selling foam cannon on Amazon drops to new low at just $13

Akface (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Foseal Foam Cannon for $13.19 Prime shipped with the code 2J4XLTHQ at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $22 and today’s deal saves you 40%, making it one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While we’re heading into fall, and you likely won’t be washing your car anytime soon, now’s the perfect time to score an off-season discount. There’s nothing like covering your entire car with a layer of foam when you wash it. This cannon connects to your pressure washer with the standard quick disconnect, and the 1L bottle holds enough soap to get through at least one wash without filling it up again. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week here, but ordering now guarantees you the discounted price.

Use a bit of your savings to pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling car cleaner. That’s right, Chemical Guys’ Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Wash Soap is available from under $6, depending on if you opt for Subscribe and Save or not. This soap should last you quite a while, and Chemical Guys claims that it’s great for use in foam guns, just like today’s lead deal.

Do you already have a foam cannon? Well, something you can never have enough of is microfiber towels. This 6-pack from Chemical Guys is a great buy, especially since it’s available from under $14.50, should you opt for Subscribe and Save.

Forseal Foam Cannon features:

Nice nozzle foams great, coats the vehicle well; It gives lots of thick foam on a wide or narrow spray; reaching high to clean the siding; The soap can be turned off to give you a wide or narrow spray with clean water

Connects this snow foam soap cannon to the washing gun of pressure car washer with 1/4″ quick disconnection fitting; Requires pressure washer to Have 2.0GPM & Over 1000 PSI Pressure for use; Capacity:0.22 Gallon(1L)

Foam cannon Can be used for Car, Motorcycle Washing, floors,Windows washing, Driveways, Roofs, Siding washing，watering the flowers，bathing dogs and so on.

