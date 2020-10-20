Bodum’s double-wall Bistro water bottles now over 40% off from $26.50 shipped

Today, we are tracking some solid offers on water bottles, kitchenware, and more courtesy of Bodum. Everything kettles and kitchen accessories are seeing price drops right now, but you’ll also find the brand’s 17-ounce Bistro water bottles on tap as well. These double-wall bottles fetch a regular price of around $45 with similar models going for as much as $39+ at Amazon. However, with today’s deals, you can score one (with multiple color choices) for much less than that. hit the jump for all of the details.

You can now score the 17-ounce Bodum 17-ounce Bistro water bottle for $26.34 shipped after you apply coupon code SLICK15 at checkout. That’s more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Made of a BPA-free Tritan plastic with a “glass-like appeal for long-lasting clarity.” The screw-on lid with flip top also features a locking clip to prevent spills, and the show thing is dishwasher-safe. Review are light here, but Bodum has loads of highly-rated kitchenware and accessories on Amazon.

Otherwise, just score this highly-rated CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Water Bottle for $7.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and call it a day. You won’t get the unique Bodum form-factor here, but it’s even larger and comes in at a fraction of the price.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Bodum sale right here and ensure you use the coupon code mentioned above. Then head over to today’s Amazon kitchenware sale from $5 for additional deals on bakeware, ice cream scoops, and much more. Don’t forget about the Gold Box deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and everything else in our home goods deal hub today as well.

More on the Bodum Bistro water bottles:

Crafted from durable, BPA-free tritan plastic, our reusable water bottles are built to last. Lightweight to hold, they have a glass-like clarity and are stain and taint-resistant, so the color and taste of previous drinks won’t linger. Plus, their double-wall construction keeps drinks cooler for longer.

