Amazon’s Echo Flex + Sengled LED smart bulb drop to just $10, much more

Best Buy is currently offering a number of Amazon Echo devices and bundles priced from $10. One of our favorite deals is the Echo Flex at $9.99 bundled with a FREE Sengled LED Smart Bulb with in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, the Echo Flex by itself goes for $25 at Amazon, and the additional bulb adds around $15 in extra value. The Echo Flex is a compact smart speaker that stays on your wall and just needs a 2-prong outlet to work. You’ll still be able to leverage everything Alexa has to offer here, making it a fantastic way to enter Amazon’s ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Best Buy’s deals on Alexa don’t end here, head below to find more sales to cash in on.

More Alexa deals at Best Buy:

Further upgrade your smart home by visiting our ever-updating guide. Today, we’re tracking deals on Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled thermostat and the Yale Assure Lever Lock, which functions with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit.

Amazon Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!