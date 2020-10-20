Amazon’s Echo Flex + Sengled LED smart bulb drop to just $10, much more

- Oct. 20th 2020 4:23 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering a number of Amazon Echo devices and bundles priced from $10. One of our favorite deals is the Echo Flex at $9.99 bundled with a FREE Sengled LED Smart Bulb with in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, the Echo Flex by itself goes for $25 at Amazon, and the additional bulb adds around $15 in extra value. The Echo Flex is a compact smart speaker that stays on your wall and just needs a 2-prong outlet to work. You’ll still be able to leverage everything Alexa has to offer here, making it a fantastic way to enter Amazon’s ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Best Buy’s deals on Alexa don’t end here, head below to find more sales to cash in on.

More Alexa deals at Best Buy:

Further upgrade your smart home by visiting our ever-updating guide. Today, we’re tracking deals on Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled thermostat and the Yale Assure Lever Lock, which functions with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit.

Amazon Echo Flex features:

  • Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
  • Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.
  • Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.
  • Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Smart Home

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide