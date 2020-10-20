Amazon’s Echo Flex + Sengled LED smart bulb drop to just $10, much more

Best Buy is currently offering a number of Amazon Echo devices and bundles priced from $10. One of our favorite deals is the Echo Flex at $9.99 bundled with a FREE Sengled LED Smart Bulb with in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, the Echo Flex by itself goes for $25 at Amazon, and the additional bulb adds around $15 in extra value. The Echo Flex is a compact smart speaker that stays on your wall and just needs a 2-prong outlet to work. You’ll still be able to leverage everything Alexa has to offer here, making it a fantastic way to enter Amazon’s ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Best Buy’s deals on Alexa don’t end here, head below to find more sales to cash in on.
More Alexa deals at Best Buy:
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $19 (Reg. $40+)
- FREE Sengled LED Smart Bulb
- Echo Studio: $150 (Reg. $200)
- FREE 2 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs
- Echo (4th Gen): $100 ($115 value)
- FREE Sengled LED Smart Bulb
- Echo Show 8: $105 (Reg. $130)
- Echo Show 5: $45 (Reg. $90)
- Add $5 for a Blink Mini smart camera
Further upgrade your smart home by visiting our ever-updating guide. Today, we’re tracking deals on Honeywell’s Alexa-enabled thermostat and the Yale Assure Lever Lock, which functions with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit.
Amazon Echo Flex features:
- Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
- Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.
- Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.
- Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!