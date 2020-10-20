DiscountMags is now offering 2-years of Golf Digest magazine for just $4.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly between $20 and $25 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $35 in savings and one of the lowest totals we have tracked. While it might be off-season for most folks, this discounted subscription will span the next two golf seasons. With “articles written by some of the top names in the golfing world,” it is designed to “improve your performance,” with tips, tricks, and more. You’ll also find gear reviews and an article written by a pro every month. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. But be sure to head below for more discounted magazine deals.

Today’s Golf Digest magazine deal is joined by some other notable price drops on titles like Backpacker, Women’s Running, and more. Browse through all of the options right here for additional deals from $4.

But while we are talking reading material, check out our picks of the best new books releasing this month as well as the Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies. We also just spotted a particularly notable offer on 100 classic books for your Kindle eBook library for FREE.

More on the Golf Digest magazine:

Golf Digest magazine deals: Golf Digest magazine is one of the top golfing publications in the world. Designed for those who know their way around the links, its issues also include some basic information for beginners. With articles written by some of the top names in the golfing world that are designed to improve your performance, each issue is bound to have a few tips you can use to improve your game. Many golfers reach for the magazine for the detailed reviews of equipment and gear. Reviewers take the tools onto the course and list the pros and cons of each item.

