Honeywell’s mini Turbo Fan hits Amazon low at under $8.50 (Reg. $13+)

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell Turbo On the Go Personal Fan for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly around $13 or $14 at Amazon, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we have tracked there and the best we can find. An ideal desktop model, this miniature, battery- or USB-operated fan features a 3-foot circulation range as well as a carry or hanging handle. Other features include an adjustable tilt head and an included power/USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal puts the Honeywell Turbo On the Go Personal Fan among the most affordable options out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better one for less. The only options we can find is this LEL Small USB Desk Fan at about $0.39 less. But with such a small difference in price, you’ll likely be better off with the brand name option above.

More on the Honeywell Turbo On the Go Personal Fan:

Small, portable personal fan: This small, battery operated or usb powered fan folds up for easy portability. With a three foot air circulation range & a handle for carrying or hanging, this small, compact fan makes it easy to stay cooler wherever you go.

Feel the Power: Honeywell’s TurboForce line of fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement, offering the power for intense personal cooling. The Turbo on the Go offers convenience of a small fan with power you can feel from 3 feet away

Increase your comfort: Using fans for air circulation in your home can help Increase your comfort, and help reduce energy costs as well. Honeywell carries a range of tower fans, floor fans, and oscillating fans — find one for every room in the house.

