InvoSpa’s Shiatsu Massager now 42% off for today only: $29 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager for $28.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is 42% off the going rate, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. The last few months or more have been quite stressful for many, and this is great way to relieve some of that. A glass of wine, the couch, and the eight massage roller balls with dual directional movement sound like a good combo to me. This model also has a heat option and can be orientated for just about any part of your body. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model with these kinds of reviews for less. But if it’s just something basic to loosen up after workouts, check out the AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller at $15.50 Prime shipped. This one is about half the price and carries particularly solid ratings, but it will take significantly more work on your part and doesn’t quite fall into the same self-indulgent massager category.

Be sure to check out these Sunny Health & Fitness workout equipment deals for kitting out your home gym. Then dig in to the new Theragun percussive therapy guns that launched earlier this year and everything else in our sports/fitness deal hub.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager:

This shoulder massager comes with 4 big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, foot, tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts to release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax. This neck massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

