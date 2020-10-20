We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to go score this Apple Gift Card promotion while you still can for even deeper deals on today’s price drops. Speaking of which, we are tracking notable price drops on titles such as Shadowmatic, EvoCreo, Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo, Hipstamatic Classic, Logo, Card & Design Creator, plus much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CurrencyCam: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RoadAhead Highway Exit Finder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo – Pocket Monster RPG: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hipstamatic Classic: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Video AD Maker – Create FB Ads: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fun Blocks Puzzle: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: FREE (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCam 7: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This by Tinrocket: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Shadowmatic :

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay. On your journey to discover the right solution you will stumble upon many unexpected and infinitely varied silhouettes.

