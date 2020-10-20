iRobot refurbished Roomba 960 Robot Vac now up to $400 off: $250 (Orig. $650)

The official iRobot eBay store is now offering its Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for $249.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $650 and currently fetching $470 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is $400 off the going rate, $20 below our previous refurbished mention, and the lowest we can find. This model makes use of “iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation” to intelligently map your home for personalized cleaning and more. The dual multi-surface rubber brushes are specifically designed to tackle pet hair while owners with compatible devices can make use of Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,500 Amazon customers and ships with a standard 2-year warranty. More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S at $200 shipped. It carries even better reviews from over 12,500 Amazon customers, just don’t expect the advanced navigation system found on the lead deal here.

Be sure to check out some of the newer models that have hit as well including the Roborock S4 Max, iRobot’s Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal, and the latest from ECOVACS. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household discounts.

More on the Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance.

IT WON’T STOP TILL THE JOB IS DONE – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

NAVIGATES IN NEAT ROWS – Purposefully & logically cleans in neat rows & uses floor tracking sensors to navigate your home.

IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS – Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust & flex to stay in constant contact with carpets & hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat & dog allergens.

