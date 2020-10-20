Stay safe with Klein’s 2-pc. non-contact voltage + GFCI outlet testers at $20

Home Depot is offering the Klein 2-Piece Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Laser Pointer and GFCI Outlet Tester for $19.97 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of around $29 and today’s deal saves you over 30%. If you do any type of electrical work, be it DIY or professional, having a quality, reliable non-contact voltage tester is crucial. I’ve done a bit of electrical wiring over the years, and having one of these handy is always a lifesaver…literally. You might think a breaker turned off a specific switch or outlet, but this voltage tester can give you peace of mind that there is truly no current running through the wires at all. There are variable settings here, and even a laser pointer so you can point things out to coworkers or others in the house. Plus, this kit includes a GFCI outlet tester, which tells you whether that new plug is wired properly or not. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Now, if picking up a pair of Klein tools isn’t something on your list, you can achieve a similar result for a few bucks less. This highly-rated non-contact voltage tester is available at Amazon for $11 Prime shipped. You can also score a GFCI plug tester for just $6.50 Prime shipped, making the entire package just $17.50, a full $2.50 below today’s lead deal.

Do you already have voltage testers? Well, something to always keep on hand is a pair of wire strippers. This one from IRWIN VISE-GRIP is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and works on cables ranging from 22/20AWG to 10AWG for just $14 prime shipped.

Klein Non-Contact Voltage Tester features:

The NCVT5KIT includes a non-contact voltage tester with laser pointer and a GFCI receptacle tester. The NCVT-5 automatically detects and indicates voltage (12 – 1000V) allowing broad application. The RT210 will troubleshoot the most common wiring problems in standard and GFCI receptacles.

