This rechargeable flashlight offers up to 6,000-lumens for hours, now $65.50

- Oct. 20th 2020 6:13 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Nebo Redline 6K 6,000-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $65.61 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $100 direct, around $75 at Amazon normally, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With four settings, you’ll find high (6,000-lumen), medium (1,200-lumen), low (60-lumen), and strobe (6,000-lumen) available here. The longest runtime available is at low, where the flashlight will last for 50-hours before it needs a recharge. Opt for high, and it’ll last for 2-hours. Once this flashlight’s battery is depleted, just plug it in with a microUSB cable and it’ll be ready to go in just a few hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want a quality flashlight, but not ready to drop $65 on one? Well, the Olight S2R Baton is a great choice. You’ll find that it comes in at $50 on Amazon, and offers multiple brightness settings in smaller steps up to 1,020-lumens. The S2R Baton is also rechargeable, though it won’t last for quite as long as today’s lead deal at max brightness.

On a tighter budget? The Olight I3E EOS is a fantastic alternative. I keep this in my Leatherman’s sheath and absolutely love using it when I need just a bit of light. You’ll find 90-lumens of brightness here, and it all runs off a single AAA battery. For just $10, it’ll be hard to beat the value the I3E EOS provides.

Nebo Redline 6K Flashlight features:

  • RECHARGABLE LED TORCH FLASHLIGHT: The Redline 6K is a 6000 lumen flashlight that doubles over as a power bank
  • SUPER-BRIGHT LED TORCH FLASHLIGHT– 4 Light modes; High, Medium, Low and Strobe; Brightness range from 6000 lumens to 60 lumens
  • DURABLE, RELIABLE, ZOOMABLE DESIGN –IP67 waterproof and impact resistant at 1 meter, 4x adjustable zoom
  • GLOW-IN-THE-DARK REFLECTOR – NEBO Redline 6K has an internal glow-in-the-dark component located behind the lens, which provides a secondary light source without using any battery life

