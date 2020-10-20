Score 196-loads of Tide PODS Laundry Detergent for $31 (Reg. $44+), more

Amazon is now offering a 192-pack of of Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs for $30.74 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and place two containers of 96 in your cart to redeem the special price. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly around $44 or so, today’s deal is about $15 in savings and a great chance to to stock up. This is essentially $15 for 96-loads/per container and one of the best prices we have tracked. These pods feature “3-in-1 technology” with detergent, stain remover, and color protector while being compatible with both cold loads and HE washers. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon is currently offering an additional $10 off purchases of $40 or more. You’ll find all of the eligible options on this landing page, from laundry detergent and garbage bags to Kleenex, and much more, starting from $8.

A fresh package of Gain Dryer Sheets is a great way to use your savings if you were going to buy them anyway. Clip the $2 on-page coupon at Amazon to redeem the 240-pack for $7 Prime shipped.

More on the Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs:

Tide PODS consist of up to 90% active ingredients, so you can be sure that you’re paying for clean not for water

10x the cleaning power (Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand)

Reveal our brightest clean yet for brighter brights and whiter whites

3 in 1 technology: detergent, stain remover, color protector. Dissolves in both hot & cold water. Keep out of reach of children.

