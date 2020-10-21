Amazon 1-day Robotic vacuum and mop sale up to 44% off with deals from $189

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock via Amazon is offering up to 44% off its robotic vacuums and mops. One standout here is the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $223.99 shipped. That’s $176 or 44% off the regular $400 price tag and one of the best prices we have tracked. This model will vacuum and mop your home simultaneously with thirteen sensor types for cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and to “minimize the likelihood of entrapment.” The 2000Pa suction power is great for hard floors and carpets while the 5200mAh battery offers 2.5-hours of “non-stop cleaning.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,200 Amazon customers. More deals below.

But if you don’t need the mopping capabilities, today’s Gold Box deal on the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is worth a closer look as well. Coming in at $188.99 today, this is 37% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re forgoing the mopping here, but it has the same suction power ratings and 5200mAh battery as our lead deal as well as a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of the Roborock Gold Box sale right here for additional deals at up to 44% off. Then check out this deal on the Roomba 960 Robot Vac at up to $400 off as well as some of the latest releases including the Roborock S4 Max, the Roomba i3/+ with dirt disposal, and the latest from ECOVACS.

More on the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum/Mop:

Efficient and Intelligent: Clean fast, with no random bumping. Using a dual-gyro system together with motion tracking sensors, cleaning is carried out logically and efficiently in every room. Thirteen types of sensors combine to offer cliff sensing, collision avoidance, mid-clean charging, and minimize the likelihood of entrapment.

Large battery capacity: A large 5200mAh battery offers 2.5hours of non-stop cleaning. A generous dustbin means even big homes can be cleaned in one go.

Thorough cleaning: 2000Pa of intense suction pulls dirt easily off hard floors, and drags it from deep inside carpet fibers.

Vacuum and mop: Vacuum and mop simultaneously for sparklingly clean floors. The mop sucks in water evenly as it cleans, so it cleans without leaving puddles.

