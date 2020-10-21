Amazon has winter jackets for the entire family at 30% off from $42 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Wantdo Jackets for the whole family. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Waterproof 3-in-1 Ski Jacket Warm Winter Coat for $49.97 shipped. Regularly priced at $77, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This coat is available in several color options and perfect for the fall or winter season. It’s actually three jackets in one with a zip-in shell that can be worn on its own or together for extra warmth. This style also features a detachable hood and five large zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers. Better yet, you can also find this style in a women’s option for $55.89. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Lightweight Down Jacket Packable Puffer Coat for $37.72. To compare, this jacket is regularly priced at $54 and that’s another Amazon all-time low. This style is available in several color options and is highly-packable, which is nice for traveling and storing. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 700 Amazon reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out Amazon Lululemon look-alike sale that’s going on with leggings, shorts, and more from $13.

Wantdo Ski Jacket features:

Material: The jacket made from Taslan features durable, wear-resistant, and better ductility. The waterproof and anti-static functions of Teflon craft make it with good noise reduction

Versatile liner: The ski jacket with zip-in, 3-point interchange system offers you 3 options for wearing: just the waterproof shell, just the insulating liner puffer jacket, or both for maximum weather protection and warmth

Windproof: Detachable hood featuring adjustable drawstring, elastic cuffs, SBS zipper, and button to connect shell and inner jacket. The snow coat with unique material and design suitable for outdoor performance in different winter weather conditions

Waterproof: The waterproof ski jacket with the technological outer shell and professional coating can work under over 5000mm pressure, enable to keep you dry and comfortable from the rain and snow fully

