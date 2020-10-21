Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet drops to $80 shipped ($70 off), more from $60

Best Buy is offering a number of Amazon devices, including Fire tablets and Kindles, at killer prices. You’ll find the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at $79.99 shipped, which is around 47% off its regular $150 going rate. Today’s deal is a match of what we saw for Prime Day and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This tablet boasts a 10.1-inch HD display and 32GB of built-in storage, though it can be expanded via a microSD card if that’s not enough. Leveraging Amazon’s Fire OS and Alexa smart assistant, you’ll be able to watch Netflix, YouTube, play games, or even control your smartphone with ease when using the Fire HD 10. Plus, the battery is designed to last for up to 12-hours, ensuring you can get through a day without having to plug-in. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you’ll find it’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for other great deals, but also swing by Best Buy’s landing page to view everything else on sale right now.

More of our favorite deals:

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up an official case. This one from Amazon is $40 and offers a folio design that protects both the front and back of your brand-new tablet.

Also, be sure to swing by this deal we found earlier at Home Depot that is discounting other Amazon products, like Ring cameras, Echo speakers, and much more. You’ll find up to 40% in savings available here, making it a must-see sale if you’re in the market for smart home gear.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

