Don’t let outages get you down with CyberPower’s 6-Outlet UPS: $78 (Save $28)

Amazon is offering the CyberPower 6-Outlet UPS (RT650) for $78.09 shipped. That’s $28 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in months. This uninterruptible power supply boasts a total of six outlets. Every single one of these is protected from surges and three of them aim to keep devices powered throughout an intermittent power outage. USB connectivity is onboard, allowing you to configure automatic shutdown settings on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If more power outlets is all you’re really after, check out Anker’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector at $25. I have three of these in my home and absolutely love how versatile they are. On top of that it’s also been a relief to know that 3-line 4,000-Joule surge protection is onboard to help protect my valuable electronics.

For those times when you want to venture from the office to the living room, don’t forget to check out Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table. It has fallen from its typical $180 price tag to $136.50. The top of this coffee table lifts up and out, providing your living room with a more ergonomic work setup. Oh, and that’s not all, this deal post features some other coffee tables discounted as low as $111.

CyberPower 6-Outlet UPS (RT650) features:

650VA/400W Standby Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System

(3) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (3) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard kiosk computer systems, credit card machines and receipt printers

LED status lights indicate Power-On and wiring faults

HID compliant USB port enables full integration with built-in power management and auto-shutdown features of Windows, Linux and Mac OS X

