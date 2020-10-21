Bring a Dash Stand Mixer home for baking season at $50 (Today only, Reg. $80)

- Oct. 21st 2020 8:22 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer for $49.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $80, this is $30 or 38% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. With the included 3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, dough hooks, and mixer beaters, this model will have you mixing, beating, kneading, and whipping your way through baking season this year. Other features include a tilting motor head as well as an adjustable slide to keep ingredients moving, and a 10-5-inch tall form-factor that “fits underneath most kitchen cabinets.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While hundreds of dollars below the popular KitchenAid stand mixers, today’s lead deal is actually among the most affordable options we can find from any brand. You could, however, opt for something like the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer at $19.99 Prime shipped instead. While not quite as powerful overall and will require more manual labor, it will also save you significantly and carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen and household deals. Here’s a host of kitchen accessories from $5 via Amazon as well as a solid deal on Ninja’s 4-Quart Air Fryer.

More on the Dash Compact Stand Mixer:

Sweet or savory, the Dash Stand mixer is your perfect kitchen accessory for mixing, beating, creaming, kneading, whipping and more. Weighing less than 5lbs, and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space. The fully tilting motor head makes removing the mixing bowl and ejecting the beaters or dough hooks easy. No more mess! Plus, the retro design, and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen.

