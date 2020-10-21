Brigii’s desktop Mini Cordless Vacuum + Blower combo now $30 shipped (25% off)

Brigii (96% positive feedback in the last 90-days) via Amazon is now offering its Mini Cordless Vacuum for $29.99 shipped using code BBBRIGII at checkout. Regularly $50 but more typically selling in the $40 range, today’s offer is at least 25% off and the lowest price we can find. This is a 3-in-1 device with a miniature vacuum on one end and an air blowing nozzle on the other, plus a hand pump option for travel. Ideal for hard to reach areas or your desktop, it ships with four nozzle attachments including the mini brush/flat nozzle, hose, and blow nozzle, as well as a built-in 2500mAh lithium battery that fully recharges in 3- to 4-hours. The reusable and washable HEPA filter is a nice touch alongside the 4+ star rating as well. More details below.

Today’s deal is among the most affordable options we can find in the miniature vacuum category. But it is worth pointing out that both the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum and the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vac come in at the same $30 price tag. For something even kore affordable to just off your desktop with, check out the Giotto’s Rocket Air Blaster.

Prefer to have a robot take care of the cleaning for you? Today’s Gold Box sale has robotic vacuums and mops on sale at up to 44% off and we still have a great deal running on the iRobot refurbished Roomba 960. Just be sure to browse through some of 2020’s most exciting new models including the the Roborock S4 Max, the Roomba i3/+ with dirt disposal, and the latest from ECOVACS.

More on the Brigii Mini Cordless Vacuum:

Mini vacuum cleaner, air duster and hand pump 3 in 1 ： One end of the machine is connected to the nozzle for vacuuming, and connected to the vacuum slot, which turns into a hand pump for travel, and your vacuum storage bags are air-tight vacuum-packed. while the other end is connected to the nozzle for blowing dust.

Four crevice tools: Mini brush/flat nozzle, hose and blow nozzle ， which are practical crevice tools that can be used to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Smaller size, Stronger suction: The small hand vacuum has a length of 8.5in, a diameter of 2.6in and a weight of 1lb, but it’s motor has 80W power and can provide 4Kpa cyclone suction. it may be the smallest of all cordless vacuum with a suction of more than 4KPa.

