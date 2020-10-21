Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers Nike, adidas, more from $18

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Customers receives free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Nike Jersey Polo Shirt for $20, which is down from its original rate of $45. You can choose from several color options and the breathable fabric adds comfort. This polo shirt features stretch, which is great for golfing and side vents also add mobility. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Jersey Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $45)
- adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Warp Knit 1/4 Zip Pullover $84 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Axis 20 Woven Shorts $28 (Orig. $35)
- DSG Mesh Training Pants $18 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Element Full Zip Hoodie $56 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $28 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $95 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Zoom Winflow 6 Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- New Balance Fuel Core Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off with deals from $34.
