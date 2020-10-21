Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers Nike, adidas, more from $18

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Customers receives free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Nike Jersey Polo Shirt for $20, which is down from its original rate of $45. You can choose from several color options and the breathable fabric adds comfort. This polo shirt features stretch, which is great for golfing and side vents also add mobility. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

