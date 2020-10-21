Gold Toe 6-Pack of socks for $8.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17)

- Oct. 21st 2020 11:05 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Casual Ribbed Crew Socks 6-Pack for $8.90 Prime shipped in black. Regularly priced at $17, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These socks are great to pair with boots for this winter or everyday wear. They’re cushioned to promote comfort and feature sweat-wicking fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your savings be sure to check out the Dr. Scholl’s Odor-X ODOR-FIGHTING Spray Powder for just $4.46. This spray powder will easily absorb sweat and is said to destroy odor instantly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out Amazon’s Lululemon look-alike sale that’s going on with leggings, shorts, and more from $13.

Gold Toe Ribbed Crew Socks feature:

  • Gold Toe women’s socks have long been the smart choice because they fit better, feel better, and last longer.
  • Socks help protect your feet from abrasions and keep moisture at bay to protect your shoes from unwanted odors.
  • With a wide range of colors, styles, and designs there is always something that’s just right for you.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

