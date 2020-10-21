Mountain Hardwear takes extra 20% off jackets, pullovers, pants, more from $34

Mountain Hardwear is offering an extra 20% off already-discounted styles with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Easily update your outerwear with deals on jackets, pullovers, vests, pants, and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick for men is the Kor Strata Jacket that’s marked down $80, which is $120 off the original rate. This jacket is highly-packable and even stores away into its own bag that’s convenient for traveling. It’s also available in an array of fun color options and features water-resistant material to help keep you dry. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

