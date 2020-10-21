MyProtein’s 5.5-lb. Impact Whey containers now $28 shipped (Reg. $50+)

- Oct. 21st 2020 12:44 pm ET

MyProtein is now offering 5.5-pounds of its Impact Whey Protein for $28 shipped after you apply code IWP28 at checkout. Most of the flavor options available in the 5.5-pound capacity are eligible here. Regularly in the $50 range, depending on the flavor, today’s offer is roughly 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. Shipping is also free here so it’s a great time to stock up. The MyProtein Impact Whey contains up to 21-grams of protein per serving alongside just 1-gram of sugar. It is also “ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s 5.5-pound container is just $1 more than the 2-pound Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder pack sells for on Amazon right now.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

