Score a Ninja 72-Oz. Pro Blender for $50 + more kitchenware up to 47% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off a range of kitchenware from Ninja, Chef’s Choice, Cuisinart, and more. One standout here is the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender at $49.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally in the $100 range, and currently fetching as much as $129 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This model sports a 100-watt motor with “Ninja Total Crushing” tech for “ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing.” Alongside dishwasher-safe removable parts, it also ships with a XL 72-ounce blending pitcher and a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Today’s deal leaves prospective purchasers with one of the lowest priced Ninja-branded blenders out there. For comparison sale, it is now at the same price as the Ninja Personal Blender. But for something even more affordable, take a look at the Magic Bullet Blender for $30. Carrying stellar ratings, this one is ideal for your daily smoothies, it just might not be as powerful overall as today’s lead deal when it comes to meal prep and the like.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale for deals from $22. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on kitchenware, household essentials, and more.

More on the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender:

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds! The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

