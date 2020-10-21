Enjoy a new all-time low on this 210-degree 300-lumen headlamp at $8.50

Amazon is offering the OV LED Broadbeam 210-degree 300-lumen Headlamp for $8.50 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $15, has been around $10 or so lately, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most headlamps offer a fairly concentrated beam of light, this one delivers a 210-degree lighting path, illuminating a wide area in front of you. The total output of this headlamp is 300-lumens, which is more than enough to help you handle attic projects or crawlspace repairs. Plus, there are two levels of brightness here, low and high, depending on what you need for each specific project. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

On a tighter budget? Well, this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. These lights are only 25-lumens though, meaning you’ll want to reserve usage for extra dark scenarios like when the power goes out. It also doesn’t attach to your head, and only works when you’re holding and aiming it. But, when you consider that $6.50 Prime shipped gets you two lights and batteries for both, it’s a fantastic deal all around.

Add more LED light to your house with this 32-pack of bulbs. Spotted in our daily Green Deals roundup, you can score these LED bulbs for around $1 each, which is a killer deal. We’ve got other fantastic sales in the roundup, so be sure to swing by and check it out.

OV LED Broadbeam Headlamp features:

The OV LED Broadbeam Headlamp lights up your surroundings unlike any traditional headlamp. This unique, patent pending light strip features an ultra-low profile design that illuminates a wide area, hands-free

The OV Broadbeam Headlamp features a 300 Lumen output from 20 bright high-efficiency LED lights. The LED lights are positioned on a flexible strip to provide 210° of continuous illumination

The compact, lightweight design of the OV Broadbeam Headlamp is comfortable to wear and less bulky than traditional headlamps. The durable and stretchable headband is adjustable to any head size and fits over most baseball caps and beanies

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!