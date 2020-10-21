Organize your streaming setup with this mic stand bundle for $20 (Reg. $30+)

Tonor Direct (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering its Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand with Pop Filter for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $40 over the last year or so, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. With its standard 3/8- to 5/8-inch adapter and a universal desk clamp, this is a great way to get your microphone up off your desktop in order to free up space and keep things organized. Made of a durable steel, this model has full 360-degree rotation, an included pop filter, a foam cover, four cable ties for organization, and an integrated headphone clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Give the InnoGear Microphone Arm a look for something even more affordable. At just over $12 and carrying stellar ratings, the slightly less versatile and more trimmed down bundle will save you a little bit more than today’s lead deal. But you won’t get some of the extras like the cable ties and headphone clip. Otherwise, skip on the boom arm and score a $15 ChromaCast Desktop Microphone Stand.

If you’re looking for something on the podcast/game streaming side of things, Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic is currently on sale and be sure to check out our video review for the HyperX QuadCast S. But you might also want to give the new USB Tula Mic that doubles as a standalone 8GB recorder a look as well.

More on the TONOR Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand:

  • Heavy Duty Construction: The T20 is made of durable steel for outstanding bearing capacity. Max load: 4lbs/1.8kg.
  • Upgraded Desk Clamp: The desk clamp has 4 times larger contact area for easily clip to any desk up to 2.4”/60mm thick. In addition, the headset hook is integrated into the desk clamp.
  • Universal Compatibility: The T20 comes with a standard 3/8″ to 5/8″ adapter for different shock mounts and microphones. (Note: The microphone and shock mount are not included.)
  • Flexible Adjustment: The T20 offers 700mm horizontal/vertical distance and 360° full rotation. You can easily adjust it to get the best pickup.

