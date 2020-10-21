Suncast’s Resin Hideaway Trash Can keeps water out, now down at $39 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Suncast 33-Gallon Resin Outdoor Hideaway Can with Lid for $39 shipped. Regularly in between $39 and and a bloated $75 at Amazon, this model currently fetches $44 at Home Depot and Lowe’s with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Perfect on the deck, patio or anywhere in the backyard, this model will help keep night time creatures out of your trash and keep things dry in the snow/rain. It has a 30-gallon capacity, durable resin construction “that resists fading” as well as a latching hinged lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,200 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

A perfect way to use some of your savings here is on a 48-pack of 33-gallon Hefty Strong Large Trash Bags for $12.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. They are also the perfect size for the Suncast Hideaway Can above and carry solid ratings.

More on the Suncast Resin Outdoor Hideaway Can:

OUTDOOR TRASH CAN WITH LID: Outdoor trash can has a capacity of 30 to 33 gallons that is ideal for backyards, patios, or decks

DURABLE: Constructed with durable resin that resists fading and keeps water out through every season

FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Lid is hinged for easy access and, latches securely so garbage stays in the bin, keeping your backyard area clean

DECORATIVE: With a wicker design, this brown trash can is an attractive solution for your refuse that will match most outdoor décor

