Timbuk2 Scumbags Origins Messenger Bag is 73% off (New low), more from $12

- Oct. 21st 2020 12:28 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Scumbags Origins Medium Messenger Bag for $52.64 shipped. That’s $146 off official pricing, undercuts Timbuk2’s discount by $66, and marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked. If you’re in need of a new bag and messenger is the style you’re after, this Timbuk2 offering is here to save the day. It mimics the brand’s original release while also adding forward-thinking features like detachable reflective straps. As with most Timbuk2 bags, this solution is backed by a lifetime warranty. Rating are light, but great at 5/5 stars so far. You can rest easy knowing that Timbuk2 bags are generally well-reviewed. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $12.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, you may want to have at the bag roundup we put together over the weekend. There you’ll find notable discounts on brands ranging from Thule to Lowepro, Cocoon, and more. Best of all, prices are as low as $27.

Timbuk2 Scumbags Origins Messenger Bag features:

  • A remake of the impossible to find original, this messenger honors its past while acknowledging its future
  • Detachable industrial reflective tabs
  • Adjustable crossbody strap; Main body material is rugged 1000D Cordura Nylon

