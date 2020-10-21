Add X-ray vision to your workshop with Walabot’s In-Wall Imager: $52 (24% off)

Amazon is offering the Walabot In-Wall Imager for $52.22 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since February by $8. This Android-friendly in-wall imager takes the guesswork out of where studs, pipes, and wiring may be. It’s great for many upcoming DIY projects that linger around the house, making them much easier to accomplish by reducing potential mistakes. iOS users should bear in mind that this Walabot product works with Android devices only. Rated 4/5 stars.

If something more basic will do, the Tavool 4-in-1 Stud Finder is $26 and is ready to spot wood, metal, wiring, and more. It’s powerful enough to find items nested 1.2-inches behind drywall. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers.

And while we’re talking tools, did you see SKIL’s 4-piece Combo Kit is down to $120? This steep discount delivers $80 in savings, making this a great time to bag it for your workshop. This kit includes a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, Bluetooth speaker two 2Ah batteries, and a charger.

Walabot In-Wall Imager features:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall

Scans up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep into your walls

