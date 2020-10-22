Amazon Gold Box stick/hand vacuum sale from $150 shipped (Up to $170 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 33% off Tineco stick vacuums. One standout is the Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 or 25% off the going $200 rate and the best we can find. This hybrid stick and handheld vacuum features a 350W motor for multi-surface cleaning. Perfect for quick clean ups around the house or office, the 25-minute runtime is supplemented by the included wall-mounted charging dock and you’ll receive three specialized brushes including the high-torque power, mini power, and 2-in-1 dusting brush. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is hundreds of dollars below the newer Dyson options and less than half the price of the older models. But you can save significantly more with a BISSELL Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum at $31 shipped on Amazon. This one will tether you to an outlet, but it will also save you more than $100.

Browse through the rest of the Gold Box and today’s vacuum deals right here including the Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $570 or so, this is matching the all-time low and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, this one can run up to 100-minutes and includes a dual wall charging mount.

Be sure to check out this Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum deal and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

High performance 350W motor provides powerful suction for deep, thorough, multi-surface cleaning.

Lightweight, cordless design easily maneuvers through every room and long-lasting battery delivers up to 25 minutes of uninterrupted runtime.

A10 HERO+ model includes wall mounted dock for easy storage.

Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.

A10 HERO+ model includes: 3 Specialized Brushes: LED Multi-task, High-Torque Power Brush, Mini Power Brush and 2-in-1 Dusting Brush, and Wall-Mounted Dock.

