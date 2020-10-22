Upgrade to cast iron: Cuisinart Casserole Dishes from $60 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Dish for $59.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $90 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. These cast iron casserole dishes feature a porcelain enameled exterior for a vibrant finish and added “durability” as well as being safe on the stove, or under the oven and broiler (up to 500-degrees). Then you can throw it all in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller option, take a closer look at the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven. Starting from $41.50 and carrying stellar reviews from over 12,000 customers, this is a great way to get in the cast iron game for less. But whichever you go with, make sure you have a pair of oven mitts or something of that nature to safely remove it from the oven and more.

Be sure to check out this deal on Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker and then head over to our home goods hub for even more price drops on kitchenware including this morning’s Gold Box Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine sale.

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Dish:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy clean up

