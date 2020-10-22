Citizen watches are up to 60% off in today’s Gold Box, deals from $61.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off a selection of Citizen watches with prices from $61.50. One standout is the Citizen Eco-Drive Movement Men’s Watch for $284.78 shipped. Regularly between $300 and as much as $380 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least $85 off the recent going rate and the best price we can find. This is a 43 mm silver-tone case with an anti-reflective sapphire dial window, a Japanese quartz movement, and a stainless steel band with “Eco-drive light-fueled technology.” Water-resistant to 200m, this model also supports automatic timekeeping in 26 cities around the world and a trio of chronograph subdials. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

More Gold Box Citizen watch deals:

We also still have a collection of Skagen, Citizen, and Timex timepieces on sale starting from $39 right here. Plus, be sure to check out the new Translucent G-SHOCK watches. But if you’re looking for something more intelligent, the all-new Garmin Venu Sq is worth a closer look along with these Apple Watch Series 6 deals

More on the Citizen Eco-Drive Movement Watch:

  • 43 mm silver-tone case with antireflective-sapphire dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Features stainless steel band with fold-over and Eco-drive light-fueled technology. Rotate the crown counterclockwise until it releases from the case
  • Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft): In general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not scuba diving

