Corsair’s Pro HS headsets level up your game starting at $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Down from the $100 going rate you’d pay at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. With 50mm drivers at the center of the experience here, Corsair’s HS70 delivers 7.1 surround sound for a more immersive PC or console gaming experience. This headset also packs an omnidirectional microphone for easily communicating with your team as well as a wireless design with 16-hour battery life that won’t tether you to the TV or battlestation. Over 1,990 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going the wired route, Amazon is also discounting the Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headset to $49.99. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. This gaming headset delivers a similar virtual surround sound feature set as the lead deal, but with a wired form-factor and 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers.

Otherwise, if you’re looking for something even more high-end, we’re still seeing HyperX’s head-tracking Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset at $260. And then over in our PC gaming guide, you’ll find some other discounts for upgrading your setup. Also, don’t forget to check out HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset that was just unveiled.

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless gaming headset delivers both comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to its lightweight and durable construction. Connect to your PC or PS4 with low-latency 2. 4GHz wireless, and make sure you’re heard with a fully detachable, noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone.

