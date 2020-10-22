Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $40 today (Reg. $70+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, you will find this model in the $70 range at Target and Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Alongside the family-sized 6-quart capacity, this model sports four 1-touch preset programs (cook, slow cook, sauté or steam) as well as eight meal settings including everything from “multigrain breads to homemade yogurt.” Other features include an airtight locking lid and a dishwasher-safe inner cooking pot, plus it ships with a plastic spoon, steaming rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well under the price of the comparable Instant Pot model, today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets on a 6-quart multi-cooker from a brand you would trust. Your best bet for achieving that 1-pot meal setup for less would be something like this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker at $31 shipped.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

