Fossil takes 40% off men’s bags and wallets from $24 shipped

Fossil is currently offering 40% off men’s bags and wallets. Plus, an extra 40% off sale items with promo code MUSTHAVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The holidays are quickly approaching and the Lufkin Traveler Wallet would be a great gift idea. It’s currently on sale for $24, which is down from its original rate of $48. You can choose from four versatile color options and it features an array of slots to organize your personal belongings. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Citizen watch sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles from $61.

