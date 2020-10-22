Huge price drop on Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller MacBook bag: $60 (Reg. up to $300)

Adorama is offering the Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller luggage for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $300 direct from Incase, and currently fetching $150 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $240 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a polycarbonate hardshell front panel for added protection, this model is designed to house all of your most important tech while providing more than enough storage for long weekends and road trips. A dedicated tech pocket is big enough to carry the largest MacBooks out there while a butterfly design allows the bag to open flat, which can be particularly handy going through airport security. Ratings are somewhat split on this model at Amazon, but we are big fans of this luggage here at 9to5Toys and similar Incase options carry solid 4+ star reviews. More details below.

If the Incase design isn’t working for you, save more with the AmazonBasics Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase Luggage from $55. Carry stellar ratings at Amazon, these models also made our 2020 list for the best carry-on luggage.

Speaking of luggage, dive into the latest Nordstrom Rack TUMI Event with deals at up to 60% off and be sure to check out the new Timbuk2 Vapor Collection. You might as well upgrade your wallet while you’re at it via this roundup of our favorite men’s options for fall under $60.

More on the Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller:

Pack and go with Incase’s midsize modern carry-on. It’s engineered for comfort and sized to fit everything you need for a long weekend. With a polycarbonate hardshell front and a tech compartment that fits up to a 17-inch MacBook and opens flat for quick and easy airport screening, the EO Hardshell Roller offers dependable protection for your tech and plenty of space for all your other must-haves while you travel.

