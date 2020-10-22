Organize with a 2-pack of Nite Ize Rubber Ties for $5 (Reg. $10)

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Nite Ize Loopable 12-inch Rubber Ties for $4.98. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $10. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Shore up your garage or cable management with this 2-pack of 12-inch Nite Ize rubber twist ties. If you’ve not used Nite Ize before, there’s a lot to like with its fully adjustable design that makes it easy to tie down all kinds of cables, tools, and more. I’m a big fan of using these ties for extension cords or cables for my tech while traveling. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

When it comes to cable organizers, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For the value and product name, it’s arguably the best price we’ve ever seen. You’d pay a few dollars more for a pack of velcro at Amazon and I wouldn’t say that would be nearly as flexible as the Gear Ties here for a variety of tasks.

For a more affordable Nite Ize option, go from 12-inches to 3-inches and score a 4-pack for $3. Obviously, these cables are shorter and won’t be able to handle heftier cables and the like. But there’s still a lot to like here if you want to tie up your headphones or a single Lightning cable.

Nite Ize Rubber Ties feature:

REUSABLE RUBBER TWIST TIES WITH A FIXED LOOP-END – These Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape plus a sturdy fixed loop on one end for easily looping + hanging items

AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF COLORS + SIZES FOR ALL YOUR WRAPPING, BUNDLING, + ORGANIZING NEEDS – The 12″ size is perfect for bundling, hanging, + organizing everything from workshop tools and cords to children’s toys

TWIST IT, TIE IT, REUSE IT – No more need for single-use cable ties or zip ties, these Reusable Rubber Twist Ties can be used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, and for endless other tasks at home, in the office, or on the job site

